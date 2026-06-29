Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Logs two hits in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Butler went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Butler was the only Athletics player to tally multiple hits, depositing a pair of singles in the second and ninth innings. The 25-year-old has been trending in the right direction during June, slashing .300/.364/.467 with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases across 23 appearances. Overall, the outfielder is hitting .204/.290/.311 with five homers, seven doubles, 21 RBI, 29 runs and six stolen bases across 76 games this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!