Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Logs two hits in loss

Butler went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Butler was the only Athletics player to tally multiple hits, depositing a pair of singles in the second and ninth innings. The 25-year-old has been trending in the right direction during June, slashing .300/.364/.467 with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases across 23 appearances. Overall, the outfielder is hitting .204/.290/.311 with five homers, seven doubles, 21 RBI, 29 runs and six stolen bases across 76 games this season.