Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Nabs steal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.
Butler has gone just 3-for-22 over his last six games. He's up to 22 steals this season, including five over his last 11 contests. The outfielder has been far less consistent overall in 2025, posting a .235/.306/.406 slash line with 21 home runs, 63 RBI, 83 runs scored, 30 doubles and two triples over 151 games.
