Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Butler started the past seven games but will receive a day off after going 6-for-31 (.194 average) with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate during that span. Miguel Andujar will shift to right field while Gio Urshela starts at the hot corner in the series finale versus New York.

