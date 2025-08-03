Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The 25-year-old started the previous nine games and will receive a day off against Arizona lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Butler struggled to a .461 OPS and 30 percent strikeout rate during that span. Brent Rooker will get a look in right field while Shea Langeliers rests his legs as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Smacks late three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Swats leadoff home run•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Beginning on bench Saturday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Two homers in Tuesday's win•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off Wednesday•