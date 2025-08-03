default-cbs-image
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old started the previous nine games and will receive a day off against Arizona lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Butler struggled to a .461 OPS and 30 percent strikeout rate during that span. Brent Rooker will get a look in right field while Shea Langeliers rests his legs as the designated hitter.

