Butler went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Butler turned in a textbook leadoff effort, acting as a thorn in the side of Angels pitching throughout the afternoon while turning in his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort. To say the rookie has flipped a switch at the plate is an understatement, considering he's raised his average and OPS by 36 and 128 points, respectively, in that span, while also recording a whopping nine RBI.