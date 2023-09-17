Butler went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.

The rookie's pair of singles represented his first hits since returning from the bereavement list Sept. 8. Butler had been mired in an 0-for-15 funk since that point, and despite Saturday's production, his season line sits at a paltry .218/.253/.379 across his first 91 plate appearances, albeit while partly comprised of a pair of doubles and four home runs.