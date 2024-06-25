Butler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Butler started the previous five games but will take a seat Tuesday after going 3-for-17 with eight strikeouts during that span. Daz Cameron will man right field against Angels southpaw Tyler Anderson.
