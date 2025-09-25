Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out of lineup versus left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
Butler will get a day off as the Astros send left-hander Framber Valdez to the bump. Colby Thomas will occupy center field and bat fifth for the Athletics.
