Butler will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Baltimore.

The Athletics presumably want to see what Butler can do down the stretch as they think about building their roster for 2024 and beyond, but so far, they haven't been interested in seeing what he can do against same-sided pitching. He owns a .760 OPS through his first 25 big-league plate appearances but has sat against both lefties the A's have faced since his call-up, including Saturday's starter Cole Irvin. Esteury Ruiz will be the center fielder Saturday.