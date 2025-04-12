Butler isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Butler will get his first day off of the season after starting the year with a .245/.365/.358 slash line through 63 plate appearances. Brent Rooker will fill in as the Athletics' right fielder while Butler sits, moving Shea Langeliers into the DH spot with Jhonny Pereda starting behind the plate.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Swats first homer of 2025•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Lands seven-year extension•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: On base three times•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Notches 16th steal•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off Monday•