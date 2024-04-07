Butler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Butler is 3-for-24 through eight games and will hit the bench for Sunday's series finale in Detroit. Brent Rooker will shift to right field while J.D. Davis serves as the designated hitter and Abraham Toro starts at third base.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Out against left-hander•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Gets first day off•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Struggling early in 2024•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Enjoying blistering spring•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Confident mindset paying dividends•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting out Saturday•