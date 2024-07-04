Butler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Angels.
Butler has homered in two of his last three games, and he's hit safely in four straight contests. The outfielder appears to be regaining control of a strong-side platoon role in right field after a brief uptick in playing time for Daz Cameron in late June. Butler is up to four homers, 12 RBI, four stolen bases and 14 runs scored while slashing .193/.272/.317 through 162 plate appearances this season.
