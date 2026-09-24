Butler went 2-for-5 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Butler started the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, ultimately closing with a pair of knocks in the win. The outfielder has really turned things around in the second half of the season, slashing .278/.358/.505 with 12 homers, 39 RBI, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 62 games after the All-Star break. Overall, Butler is hitting .235/.325/.395 with 17 homers, 61 RBI, 63 runs and 10 stolen bases across 150 contests.