Butler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Butler led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer, and that was ultimately all the offense the Athletics needed. He's hit well lately, going 18-for-53 (.340) over his last 15 games, adding three homers and seven RBI in that span. The outfielder reached the 20-homer mark for the second year in a row and has added a .238/.310/.415 slash line, 58 RBI, 77 runs scored, 29 doubles and 17 stolen bases across 140 contests.