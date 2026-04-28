Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Resting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Butler will get a day to regroup Tuesday after going just 1-for-14 at the plate with two walks and six strikeouts across his last four starts. His absence will allow Colby Thomas to pick up a start in right field while batting fifth.
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