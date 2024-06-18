Butler is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler looks to be set to return to the major-league roster after being sent down in mid-May. With J.D. Davis being designated for assignment Monday, Butler will likely slot in as his replacement with Oakland. Butler has produced a .255 average with four home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 110 at-bats in 27 contests with Las Vegas since being demoted.