High-A Lansing placed Butler on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with an apparent arm injury, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Lockard notes that Butler's arm appeared to get tangled up in gruesome fashion when he stole his 10th base of the season in Monday's game against Great Lakes, but the extent of the 21-year-old's injury isn't fully known. Butler had struggled to get going at the plate to begin the season, but he had settled in nicely since the beginning of May, slashing .294/.354/.521 with eight home runs in 52 games during that stretch.