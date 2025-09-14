Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The 25-year-old outfielder doesn't always hit the bench against left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll do so Sunday with Nick Lodolo taking the mound for Cincinnati. Butler has a .584 OPS in 111 plate appearances versus southpaws this season, but he's been productive overall through 10 games in September with a .361/.439/.528 slash line.