Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The 25-year-old outfielder doesn't always hit the bench against left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll do so Sunday with Nick Lodolo taking the mound for Cincinnati. Butler has a .584 OPS in 111 plate appearances versus southpaws this season, but he's been productive overall through 10 games in September with a .361/.439/.528 slash line.
