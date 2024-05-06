Butler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Butler will head to the bench while southpaw Andrew Heaney toes the rubber for the Rangers. Tyler Nevin will fill in for Butler in right field and will bat second.
