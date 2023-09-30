Butler isn't in the Athletics' lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Buter will get a breather after going 4-for-22 with an RBI and three runs scored across Oakland's last seven games. Esteury Ruiz will start in center field with Butler out, allowing JJ Bleday to start in left and bat fourth.
