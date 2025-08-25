Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sitting out versus Skubal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Tigers.
Butler has not been playing versus tougher left-handers, and Tarik Skubal -- who takes the ball for the Tigers in the series opener -- certainly qualifies. Colby Thomas is covering center field and JJ Bleday will be in right field for the Athletics in this one.
