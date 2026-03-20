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Butler (knees) will lead off and play right field for Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Butler made his spring debut Tuesday but was limited to DH duties. Now, he's been cleared to play the field. The 25-year-old had been recovering from surgery on his left knee and tendinitis in his right knee. While he may have some rust to shake off, Butler looks to be a full-go ahead of Opening Day.

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