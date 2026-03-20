Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Starting in right field Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (knees) will lead off and play right field for Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
Butler made his spring debut Tuesday but was limited to DH duties. Now, he's been cleared to play the field. The 25-year-old had been recovering from surgery on his left knee and tendinitis in his right knee. While he may have some rust to shake off, Butler looks to be a full-go ahead of Opening Day.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Hitless in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Making spring debut at DH•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Could return to outfield Thursday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Eyeing Tuesday for spring debut•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Progressing toward spring debut•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Yet to make spring debut•