Butler went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a triple, a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Butler did a little bit of everything except notch a base hit to complete the cycle in Tuesday's big win. He began with a leadoff triple and later scored before swatting a 411-foot solo homer to right center in the third. Butler then laced an RBI-double in the sixth and then was walked in the eighth when he was just a single shy of the cycle. Over the Athletics' last 11 games, Butler is slashing a ridiculous .488/.543/1.122 with six homers, four doubles, two triples and 20 RBI. He now has six straight multi-hit games. This all comes after Butler was hitting just .179 with two home runs entering the month of July.