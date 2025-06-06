Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Stays hot in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two walks and one steal in Thursday's 14-3 victory over the Twins.
Butler didn't drive in a run, but he extended his hot streak in Thursday's lopsided win. The 24-year-old has been on a tear lately, slashing .383/.464/.700 with 12 extra-base hits in his past 15 games. Sporting a .805 OPS on the season, the right fielder has been a major bright spot atop the lineup for a struggling Athletics team.
