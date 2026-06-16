Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Stays hot in Monday's win

Butler went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Butler extended the Athletics' lead with an RBI double off the wall in left-center field in the seventh inning, giving him his third multi-hit effort over the past four games. The 25-year-old has been much better at the plate of late, going 10-for-24 (.417) with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and five runs across his past eight appearances. With Brent Rooker (knee) sidelined, there's more of an opportunity for Carlos Cortes to shift to designated hitter and Butler to play right field against right-handed pitching, as manager Mark Kotsay deployed Monday. Overall, Butler is hitting .193 with a .565 OPS, four homers, five doubles, 18 RBI, 22 runs and four stolen bases across 196 plate appearances this season.