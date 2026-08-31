Butler went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Butler opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the first inning. The 26-year-old is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has driven in at least one run in seven games during that span. It's been a big August for the right fielder, who is slashing .296/.389/.510 with six homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs and four stolen bases in 27 contests this month. Overall, Butler is hitting .229/.327/.373 with 12 homers, 45 RBI, 53 runs and 10 stolen bases across 129 tilts.