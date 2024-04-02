Butler is hitting .133 (2-for-15) over the first five games of the regular season.

The talented prospect has also struck out five times in his 17 plate appearances, an elevated rate by the standards he'd set last season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Naturally, the early-season caveats regarding small samples certainly apply, but after he posted a 31.7 percent chase rate over a larger body of work (123 PAs) in his first taste of the big leagues in 2023, Butler notably has a similarly elevated 27.0 percent figure in that category to start the new season. Nevertheless, as a team without any realistic designs on postseason contention, the Athletics are likely to give Butler every opportunity to work through growing pains throughout 2024.