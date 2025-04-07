Butler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
Butler finally lifted one out with a fifth-inning blast against rookie Chase Dollander. Butler's been heating up at the dish with seven hits over his last three games and owns an impressive 6:5 BB:K through 44 plate appearances so far.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Lands seven-year extension•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: On base three times•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Notches 16th steal•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Day off Monday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Reaches four times, swipes bag•