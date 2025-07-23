Butler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Butler opened up the game with a leadoff home run against Jacob deGrom but was silenced the rest of the way. The long ball was Butler's first hit since coming back from the All-Star break and he's struck out nine times over this last three games. He's hitting just .193 across 16 games in July while posting a 33.3 strikeout rate over that span.