Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Swats leadoff home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Butler opened up the game with a leadoff home run against Jacob deGrom but was silenced the rest of the way. The long ball was Butler's first hit since coming back from the All-Star break and he's struck out nine times over this last three games. He's hitting just .193 across 16 games in July while posting a 33.3 strikeout rate over that span.
