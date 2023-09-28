Butler went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

The rookie produced the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics and the second multi-extra-base-hit tally of his nascent career as well. Butler's productive night snapped a brief 0-for-10 skid that had encompassed his previous three games, but he's picked up the pace at the plate since mid-September by producing a .259 average in his last nine contests (30 plate appearances) despite the aforementioned mini-slump.