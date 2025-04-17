Butler went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-1 win against the White Sox.

Butler singled to lead off the seventh inning and swiped two bags to make it to third base, but he was ultimately stranded there. The third-year outfielder increased his stolen-base total to four on the season -- he's the only Athletics player so far to notch more than one theft. Butler has added a .288/.390/.394 slash line, one home run, four RBI, 10 runs and an 11:11 BB:K through 77 plate appearances.