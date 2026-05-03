site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-lawrence-butler-taking-seat-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Taking seat against southpaw
•
1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
With lefty Parker Messick on the bump for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Butler will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Zack Gelof will replace Butler in center field and will bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read