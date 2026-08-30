Butler went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a steal and two walks in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Butler reached base three times, including an RBI walk in the sixth inning to get the Athletics on the board. After singling in the ninth frame, the outfielder stole his 10th base of the season. Butler has put together a strong August, slashing .295/.385/.505 with six homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs and four stolen bases across 26 tilts. Overall, he's hitting .228/.326/.371 with 12 homers, 43 RBI and 53 runs over 128 games.