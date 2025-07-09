Butler went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, one walk and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Atlanta.

Butler supplied the Athletics' first and last runs, going yard in the first and third innings. The outfielder had gone 15 games without a long ball, batting just .231 (12-for-52) in that span. For the season, he's up to 13 homers, 38 RBI, 54 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 24 doubles and two triples while slashing .256/.326/.448 over 88 contests.