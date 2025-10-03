Butler underwent surgery Friday to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon.

Butler also had a debridement of chronic scar tissue in his right knee and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to combat chronic tendinitis in his left patellar tendon. The expectation is that he will be ready to go for spring training. Butler played through knee issues down the stretch of the 2025 season, but the hope is that the procedures performed Friday will allow him to put his knee problems behind him. The 25-year-old slashed .234/.306/.404 with 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases over 152 games this season.