Athletics' Lazaro Armenteros: Flashing power stroke in Stockton
Armenteros, RotoWire's No. 3 prospect in the Athletics organization, is slashing .224/.360/.449 with 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, nine home runs), 19 RBI, 31 walks, five stolen bases and 30 runs across 189 plate appearances with High-A Stockton.
After a slow start with Low-A Beloit last season, Armenteros bounced back to finish with a solid .277/.374/.401 line across 79 games. The 20-year-old's impressive skill set is likely to enable him to do the same by season's end in Stockton, where he's already set a new career high in homers and is just two extra-base hits short of the career-best 18 he laced during 2018 over 35 additional games. Armenteros unsurprisingly appears to be on the fast track up the organizational ladder, but his current 38.6 percent strikeout rate is a reminder of the one major hole in his game that will require significant improvement before he arrives at the big-league level.
