Athletics' Lazaro Armenteros: Heads to Beloit for full-season debut
Armenteros will make his full-season debut with Low-A Beloit on Monday.
"Lazarito" opened the season at extended spring training, but the Athletics finally felt comfortable enough sending him up to a full-season affiliate. The 18-year-old Armenteros batted .288 with four homers and 10 stolen bases in the AZL last year. He's hitting second in his inaugural appearance for the Snappers.
