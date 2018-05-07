Armenteros will make his full-season debut with Low-A Beloit on Monday.

"Lazarito" opened the season at extended spring training, but the Athletics finally felt comfortable enough sending him up to a full-season affiliate. The 18-year-old Armenteros batted .288 with four homers and 10 stolen bases in the AZL last year. He's hitting second in his inaugural appearance for the Snappers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories