Armenteros is slashing .280/.362/.460 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) and nine RBI across 58 plate appearances for Low-A Beloit.

The 19-year-old experienced similar success with the Athletics' Arizona League Rookie squad in 2017, and it appears he's handling the slight bump up in level of competition well overall. Armenteros has the potential to provide an appealing speed/power mix, but consistent contact continues to be one of his primary challenges in the nascent stages of his professional career. After striking out at a 26.5-percent clip in the AZL last season, Armenteros has whiffed in 31.0 percent of his plate appearances thus far in 2018. However, his walk rate has also seen a nice bump (8.8 percent to 12.1 percent), an encouraging sign amidst his aforementioned strikeout struggles.