Athletics' Lazaro Armenteros: Opens in extended spring training
Armenteros is opening the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
The Athletics are typically pretty aggressive with their prospects, so it's telling that they don't think Armenteros is quite ready for Low-A. He hit .288/.376/.474 with four home runs and 10 steals in 156 at-bats in the AZL last year. Lazarito will likely head to the New York-Penn League when short-season play opens this summer.
