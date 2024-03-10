Armenteros was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Armenteros didn't get much run in Cactus League play this spring, going 1-for-11 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and two walks while striking out four times over nine contests. He'll look to get more reps at Triple-A and attempt to earn another opportunity with Oakland this season.
