Armenteros cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Thursday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Armenteros was removed from the A's 40-man roster earlier this week, but all other teams passed on adding him via waivers so he will remain in the Oakland organization. The 24-year-old has slashed only .133/.278/.250 with a 51.4 percent strikeout rate this season with Las Vegas.