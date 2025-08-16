De Vries went 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs, five RBI, an additional run scored and a walk Friday with High-A Lansing.

De Vries turned in his first standout performance since joining the Athletics organization, piling up three extra-base hits and driving in five of Lansing's 11 runs. Acquired as the centerpiece of the blockbuster deadline trade that sent Mason Miller to San Diego, the 18-year-old prospect has batted .229/.316/.458 with a .774 OPS, a double, two triples, two homers, 11 RBI and a stolen base across 13 games. Though still early in his pro journey, De Vries has the skill set and upside to become a key piece of the Athletics' future.