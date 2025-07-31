De Vries was traded from the Padres to the Athletics on Thursday along with three pitchers from San Diego in exchange for Mason Miller and JP Sears, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

De Vries is one of baseball's top prospects, but he is over a year away from the major leagues. He isn't a lock to stick at shortstop, and now that he is in the same organization as Jacob Wilson (forearm), it's safe to assume De Vries will end up at second base long term. De Vries slashed .245/.357/.410 with eight home runs, eight steals, a 14.1 percent walk rate and a 19.6 percent strikeout in 82 games as the youngest player at High-A.