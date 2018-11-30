Hendriks signed a one-year, $2.15 million fully guaranteed deal with Oakland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hendriks will be arbitration eligible for one more season before hitting the free-agent market. The 29-year-old appeared in 25 games and made eight "starts" -- which doesn't include taking the mound for the AL Wild Card Game in the Bronx -- this past year, logging a 4.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 across 24 innings. He finished the regular season strong and will be a vital cog in the Athletics' bullpen in 2019.

