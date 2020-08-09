Henriks recorded the save Saturday against the Astros after allowing one run on two hits during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout and zero walks.

Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff double and came around to score, but Hendriks was otherwise able to close things out versus Houston. The right-hander has converted five of six save opportunities and carries a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings.