Henriks recorded the save Saturday against the Astros after allowing one run on two hits during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout and zero walks.
Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff double and came around to score, but Hendriks was otherwise able to close things out versus Houston. The right-hander has converted five of six save opportunities and carries a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings.
