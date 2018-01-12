Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Avoids arbitration
Hendriks agreed to a one-year deal with the A's on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Hendriks, who posted a 4.22 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 64 innings last season. The right-hander is a solid presence out of the bullpen for Oakland, as he's regularly capable of hitting the mid- to high 90's, and should be able to work in high-leverage situations during this upcoming campaign.
