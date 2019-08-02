Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Bags 10th save
Hendriks picked up the save against the Brewers on Thursday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out a 5-3 win for the Athletics. He struck out two.
The All-Star had blown saves in three of his last four appearances, but he was able to bounce back with a clean effort in this contest and pick up his 10th save of the season in 14 opportunities. He seems to have kept his grasp on the closer role for the time being, but he could start to cede opportunities to Blake Treinen if he hits another prolonged rough patch.
