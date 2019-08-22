Hendriks got the save against the Yankees on Wednesday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner to close out Oakland's 6-4 victory. He struck out three.

Hendriks' stellar campaign continues, as he easily picked up a five-out save in this contest, fanning three more batters to give him 93 strikeouts on the season in just 67 innings. He's been especially effective of late, as Hendriks hasn't allowed a run in any of his last eight appearances, lowering his ERA to a brilliant 1.48 and his WHIP to 0.99 over that stretch.