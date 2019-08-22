Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Bags 15th save
Hendriks got the save against the Yankees on Wednesday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner to close out Oakland's 6-4 victory. He struck out three.
Hendriks' stellar campaign continues, as he easily picked up a five-out save in this contest, fanning three more batters to give him 93 strikeouts on the season in just 67 innings. He's been especially effective of late, as Hendriks hasn't allowed a run in any of his last eight appearances, lowering his ERA to a brilliant 1.48 and his WHIP to 0.99 over that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...