Hendriks got the save against the Angels on Tuesday, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out Oakland's 7-5 victory.

Hendriks had given up three earned runs and blown a save in his last two appearances, but he got back in track with a clean effort against the Angels to pick up his 18th save of the season, needing just eight pitches to finish the job. He's blown five saves this season, but Hendriks' overall numbers are still fantastic, as he's sporting an elite 1.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 103:19 K:BB across 72.1 innings.