Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Begins rehab assignment
Hendriks (groin, hip) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hendriks is ready to advance to the final stage of his nearly seven-week rehab program following his April groin strain and subsequent cyst removal from his hip. Barring any setbacks, he'll likely rejoin the Athletics' bullpen during the first two weeks of June.
More News
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Ramping up activity•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Set to throw to minor leaguers•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Nearing mound work•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Yet to resume throwing off mound•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Has cyst removed Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Making progress from adductor strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...